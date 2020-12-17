-
Armed Forces Fully Prepared to Vanquish Threats in all Domains: Gen Qamar
COAS lauds professionalism of Army Air Defence and expresses complete satisfaction on operational readiness
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of our great nation, are “fully prepared to vanquish threats in all domains”, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The army chief expressed these sentiments during a visit to field exercise area near Gujranwala along with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.
The COAS also lauded the professionalism of Army Air Defence and expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness. “There is a need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid battlefield challenges that lie ahead,” he emphasised.
Both dignitaries witnessed ongoing field exercise, where concepts related to optimum use of Long Range Air Defence weapon systems and airspace management were practised.
The military’s media wing said that the exercise manifested the concept of Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence in which Air Defence weapons of all regimes are incorporated.
The exercise was particularly aimed at achieving synergy amongst Air Defence elements, manoeuvring forces and all aerial platforms including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones, thereby mastering response against any misadventure by the enemy.