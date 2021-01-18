-
Security Forces gun down two active TTP terrorists: ISPR - 12 hours ago
-
PDM Announces New Round of Anti-government Rallies Across Pakistan - 13 hours ago
-
Joe Biden to Reverse Trump’s Muslim Ban on Inauguration Day - 19 hours ago
-
Pakistan felicitates Nepalese climbers on first Winter K2 Ascent - 20 hours ago
-
Pakistan Vindicated by Arnab Goswami Chats: Foreign Office - 20 hours ago
-
Man Locks Sister in Room for 4 Years - January 16, 2021
-
Under-fire PTI Insists Funds Being Managed Transparently - January 15, 2021
-
British MP makes Impassioned Plea for Kashmir - January 15, 2021
-
WHO Team Probing Origin of Virus Arrives in Wuhan - January 14, 2021
-
PTA issues Statement on WhatsApp Privacy Policy - January 14, 2021
Pakistan Vindicated by Arnab Goswami Chats: Foreign Office
Spokesperson asks international community to hold India accountable
The conversation transcripts filed by the Mumbai police confirm Pakistan’s position that the Pulwama attacks were a ‘false flag’ operation, intended to ‘malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations’ and designed to manipulate voters, the Foreign Office said Sunday in a Twitter post.
The FO believes the transcipts illustrate ‘an unholy nexus b/w the Hindutva regime & its cronies in the Indian media.”
In a statement, a spokesperson reminded citizens that the government had presented evidence of ‘India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism’ against Pakistan and a concerted campaign to paint Pakistan as the sponsor of terrorism.
A statement issued by Republic TV via its website and Twitter account rejected the charges against Arnab Goswami. “The desperation with which the government of Pakistan has attacked the Republic Media Network in an open forum today, also lays bare the involvement of anti-India forces in the conspiracy behind the Republic Media Network”.
On December 23, 2020, the British media regulator Ofcom fined Republic TV £20,000 for hate speech against Pakistan, when it analyzed a talk show episode hosted by Goswami and called the debate in the episode provocative.