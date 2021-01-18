-
Security Forces gun down two active TTP terrorists: ISPR - 12 hours ago
-
PDM Announces New Round of Anti-government Rallies Across Pakistan - 13 hours ago
-
Joe Biden to Reverse Trump’s Muslim Ban on Inauguration Day - 19 hours ago
-
Pakistan felicitates Nepalese climbers on first Winter K2 Ascent - 20 hours ago
-
Pakistan Vindicated by Arnab Goswami Chats: Foreign Office - 20 hours ago
-
Man Locks Sister in Room for 4 Years - January 16, 2021
-
Under-fire PTI Insists Funds Being Managed Transparently - January 15, 2021
-
British MP makes Impassioned Plea for Kashmir - January 15, 2021
-
WHO Team Probing Origin of Virus Arrives in Wuhan - January 14, 2021
-
PTA issues Statement on WhatsApp Privacy Policy - January 14, 2021
PDM Announces New Round of Anti-government Rallies Across Pakistan
Opposition parties to protest outside ECP’s Islamabad office Tuesday
The Pakistan Democratic Movement announced on Monday its second round of rallies against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government across Pakistan.
The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, will hold its first rally in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on February 5, Maulana Fazlur Rehman told reporters after a meeting of the PDM steering committee in Islamabad.
The next rally will be held in Hyderabad on February 9, according to Fazl. It will be followed by a public gathering in Sialkot on February 13.
Opposition parties are also going to hold a demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office in Islamabad. Fazl said opposition leaders were democratic people and their demonstration outside the ECP office would be peaceful.
The foreign funding case against the PTI has been under trial for the past couple of years but the ECP has yet to announce a verdict, he said.
The PDM president accused PM Khan of seeking the biggest NRO in the foreign funding case.
“Foreign funding [case] is the biggest scandal in the country’s history and Imran Khan is the main accused in the case,” he said.