-
US moves carrier from Gulf in a sign of ebbing tensions with Iran - 15 hours ago
-
Rihanna Creates Flutter in India with Tweet on Farmer Protests - 15 hours ago
-
It is time to Extend hand of Peace in all Directions: Army Chief - 20 hours ago
-
Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s Mobile Phone Hacked: Supreme Court - 21 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry from 20 Countries - 21 hours ago
-
Pakistan Inflation at Lowest Level in two Years - 2 days ago
-
Minister sees Indian Lobby Behind PIA Plane Seizure - 2 days ago
-
Mobile Manufacturing Terms Released - 2 days ago
-
PIA Steward Goes Missing in Canada - February 1, 2021
-
Boxer Aslam Khan Dies after Knockout Punch - February 1, 2021
Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s Mobile Phone Hacked: Supreme Court
In a shocking development, the personal data of Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been compromised after his mobile phone was hacked, the top court said on Tuesday.
“It is intimated to all and sundry that the cell phone of Hon’ble Mr Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been hacked,” said the apex court in a statement.
The statement cautioned that the judge’s cell number can be used for communication with “ulterior motives”.
“Therefore, the communication purportedly made from his lordship’s cell phone, which his lordship had not sent, may be treated as fake and false,” it added.
Earlier in August 2020, a major cyber-attack by Indian intelligence agencies had been identified by the country’s intelligence apparatus, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army.
Back then, the military also sent advisory to all government departments and institutions in order to identify lapses and enhance cyber-security measures in place.
Indian intelligence apparatus is involved in various cyber-crimes, including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel.
Lately, reports of WhatsApp One Time Password (OTP) scam emerged in the country which reportedly targeted many users across the country.