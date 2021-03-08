-
Women Contributed immensely to Glory, Honour of our Nation: COAS Bajwa - 5 hours ago
-
Govt not Cooperating with its own Broadsheet Panel - 5 hours ago
-
Four Terrorists killed in two Operations, says ISPR - 5 hours ago
-
PDM dares Imran to identify MNAs who ‘sold votes’ - March 5, 2021
-
Crucial ECP Meeting on Imran’s Tirade Today - March 5, 2021
-
Alarm as Covid Cases Rise by 30pc in a Week - March 5, 2021
-
PSL 2021 Postponed after more Players Test Positive for Covid-19 - March 4, 2021
-
PM Imran to Seek Vote of Confidence from Parliament after Senate Upset - March 4, 2021
-
NAB Approves another Inquiry against PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif - March 4, 2021
-
PDM Candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani wins Senate Election - March 3, 2021
Four Terrorists killed in two Operations, says ISPR
At least four terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based raids in North Waziristan and South Waziristan, Pakistan army said Sunday.
The ISPR, Pakistan army’s media-wing, said in a statement that three of them Abdul Alam Zeb, Molvi Mehboob and Mir Salam were commanders of two TTP groups.
Commander Alam Zeb, the ISPR said, was involved in more than 20 attacks on security forces in various areas of North and South Waziristan.
Terrorist commanders Molvi Mehboob and Mir Salam were close associates of former TTP leader Baitullah Mehsud, who was killed in a US drone attack in August 2009.
The terrorist commanders were involved in several attacks on security forces and military convoys, said the ISPR.