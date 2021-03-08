-
Women Contributed immensely to Glory, Honour of our Nation: COAS Bajwa
In a message on International Women’s Day being marked today, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistani women contributed immensely to the glory and honour of our nation.
“They are also @ forefront against COVID. Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity. They deserve our immense respect & gratitude” the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, quoted the army chief as saying.
Separately, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message: “On this #womensday2021 I want to urge all the girls there go for Science subjects change your destiny and change this Nations destiny, stay blessed …. more power to you.”