-
Pakistan reports 135 deaths from COVID-19, highest in over 9 months - 13 hours ago
-
Meghan Markle ‘would’ve put aside family tension’ to fly to UK for Philip if she could - 13 hours ago
-
Pakistan fixes nisab of zakat at Rs80,933 - 14 hours ago
-
“Royal Palm in Administrative Limbo” - 15 hours ago
-
Biden, Putin discuss future summit meeting in phone call - 15 hours ago
-
Meera has a lesson for people trolling her mental health - 15 hours ago
-
PM appoints Fawad Ch as information minister - 16 hours ago
-
Laila Wasti Cries Telling Cancer Surviving Story - 17 hours ago
-
US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September: official - 17 hours ago
-
Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11: sources - 18 hours ago
PM appoints Fawad Ch as information minister
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In yet another cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the portfolio of Minister for Information and Broadcasting to Fawad Chaudhry who is also holding the portfolio of Minister of Science and Technology.
Fawad Chaudhry, who is currently serving as Science and Technology minister, has been given an additional portfolio of the information ministry.
Fawad Chaudhry will replace Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, who was previously serving as information minister, did not take oath after becoming Senator again from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.