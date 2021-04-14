PM appoints Fawad Ch as information minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In yet another cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the portfolio of Minister for Information and Broadcasting to Fawad Chaudhry who is also holding the portfolio of Minister of Science and Technology.

Fawad Chaudhry will replace Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, who was previously serving as information minister, did not take oath after becoming Senator again from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.