PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan Medical Commission’s online service

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched the online service of Pakistan Medical Commission, terming it a major step for the health system of the country.

“It is a major step and every society should move towards adopting it,” premier said while addressing the ceremony held to commence the service, in Islamabad.

Premier told PMC that with this step, it was essentially taking Pakistan into the 21st century.

LIVE #APPNews : Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch of an online service of Pakistan Medical Commission. #Islamabad @fslsltn https://t.co/LIJTTSEdXb — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) April 15, 2021

He lamented that the standard of medical colleges had deteriorated in the past, with the world rejecting the credentials of the candidates. “Now, with the online service, the role of the regulator will be guaranteed, bringing Pakistan at par with the rest of the world.”

The prime minister also observed that the move would help play an important role for setting the standards for the medical professionals.

“Your success is the success of the entire healthcare system and I assure you government’s support in this regard.”

The premier reiterated that Pakistan, through the health card initiative, will bring a revolution in the system and added that the expanding health network would enable the underprivileged to avail quality healthcare.

“We are also incentivising the private sector to import medical equipment to uplift the medical sector.”