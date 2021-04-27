-
PM Khan breaks ground on South Punjab Secretariat in Multan
Prime Minister Imran Khan broke on Monday ground for the South Punjab Secretariat in Multan, describing it as “a step towards a separate province”.
The South Punjab Secretariat would cost Rs3.54 billion. The prime minister launched various public welfare projects too this afternoon.
Addressing the ceremony, he said the second South Punjab Secretariat would soon be established in Bahawalpur.
The PTI government is determined in its commitment for a constitutional amendment to create the South Punjab province, PM Khan said.
It is taking steps to uplift backward and poor areas of Pakistan, including South Punjab, merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and rural Sindh, he said.
The prime minister lamented that in the past, no attention was paid to the development of these areas. A budget of around Rs260 billion meant for South Punjab was reallocated to other areas in the last seven years, he said.
South Punjab would also have a quota reserved in jobs which would be proportionate to its population, PM Khan added.