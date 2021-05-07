-
Pakistan bank branches to remain open on May 10-11
Half of all bank branches across Pakistan will remain open on May 10 and May 11, the State Bank of Pakistan announced Thursday.
These branches will deal with the public between 9am and 2pm, the SBP said in a statement.
The decision has been taken to fulfill banking needs of the masses during the Eid holidays.
The Karachi Port and Customs House will also remain open from May 10 to May 12, PM’s aide on commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood said.
The central bank previously announced that all bank branches across Pakistan will remain open on Saturday, May 8.
The federal government has announced Eid holidays from May 10 to May 15.