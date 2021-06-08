China welcomes PM’s appreciation of Xi’s letter

China on Monday welcomed positive comments of Prime Minister Imran Khan on President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory message on World Environment Day and reaffirmed its resolve to work together to build a clean and beautiful world.

“We take note of Prime Minister Khan’s positive response to President Xi’s words. China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. We are ready to work with Pakistani side to forge close cooperation and enhance global environment governance to build a clean and beautiful world,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular message.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran thanked the Chinese president for his “strong message” on World Environment Day hosted by Pakistan on June 5.

“I thank President Xi’s strong message on World Environment Day 2021 hosted by Pakistan reflecting our commitment to counter environment degradation. We laud President Xi’s leadership in combating climate change and biodiversity loss and his offer to step up cooperation on ecosystem restoration,” the premier said.

Wang Wenbin in today’s press briefing said President Xi appreciated that PM Imran was giving priority to environment governance and stressed that China was ready to work with Pakistan and the wider international community within the framework of United Nations (UN) to build a community of human and nature and to build a beautiful and clean world.

He said that Xi’s congratulatory letter showed that China had taken a major responsibility in building a global community of shared future.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong read out President Xi’s message at World Environment Day event held at Convention Center.

PM Imran during his address said hosting the World Environment Day manifested Pakistan’s commitment to counter environmental degradation.

“We laud President Xi’s lordship in combating climate change and biodiversity loss and his offer to step up cooperation on ecosystem restoration,” the prime minister remarked on Twitter.

In his message, Chinese president pledged that China would continue to be a participant, contributor and leading force in the construction of a global ecological civilisation.

Noting that China will host the 15th meeting of the conference of the parties to the convention on biological diversity, Xi said his country was ready to work with all parties to inject new impetus into global environmental governance and contribute to a clean and beautiful world.