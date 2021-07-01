-
Pakistan to act as a Bridge between Regions: COAS - 13 hours ago
-
Pakistan terms Indian minister’s statement on IIOJK drone attack ‘irresponsible’ - 13 hours ago
-
Preliminary Model of Electronic Voting Machine shown at Parliament House - 13 hours ago
-
China welcomes PM’s Appreciation of Xi’s Letter - 2 days ago
-
Pakistan wants ‘civilised’ ties with US, says PM - 2 days ago
-
National Assembly Approves Rs8.487tr Budget for next Fiscal year with Majority Vote - June 29, 2021
-
UN chief urges India to end use of pellets against children in occupied Kashmir - June 29, 2021
-
Asad Umar Warns of Fourth Covid-19 wave in July if SOPs not followed - June 29, 2021
-
SHC Imposes Ban on TikTok till July 8 - June 29, 2021
-
Fawad calls PM’s remarks about Osama ‘slip of tongue’ - June 28, 2021
Pakistan terms Indian minister’s statement on IIOJK drone attack ‘irresponsible’
Calls upon India to refrain from propaganda campaign; says falsehoods can’t divert attention from its crimes in IIOJK
The Foreign Office (FO) categorically rejected on Wednesday Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy’s statement regarding an alleged drone attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and termed it “irresponsible and misleading”.
“Pakistan calls upon India to refrain from its reprehensible propaganda campaign as no amount of Indian falsehoods can succeed in diverting attention from India’s serious crimes in IIOJK,” the FO said in a press release.
The communique added that while conveniently choosing not to share any evidence, the Indian government had once again levelled serious allegations against Pakistan.
“This is yet another manifestation of the unsubstantiated propaganda and smear campaign against Pakistan that is characteristic of the Indian government and an obliging Indian media,” the statement added.
The FO further said that this was a familiar Indian ploy to externalise any blame, use baseless allegations against Pakistan as a smokescreen, and seek to undermine the indigenous struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people.
“The latest allegations further confirm what Pakistan has consistently pointed out that the BJP government stages “false flag” operations to malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations for narrow political gains,” the press release stated.
The use of the Pakistan card, either to win an election or to divert attention from an electoral defeat, had also, unfortunately, become standard practice, the FO concluded.