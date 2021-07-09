-
Clear Signs of 4th Covid wave starting, warns Asad Umar
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that there are clear signs of a fourth Covid-19 wave starting in Pakistan.
“Two weeks ago, I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing the possible emergence of a fourth wave. Now there are clear early signs of a fourth wave starting. Poor SOP compliance, coupled with the spread of variants of concern, Indian variant in particular, are the main cause,” he said.
He added that field reports were showing a complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings, and going to indoor restaurants and gyms.
“If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down,” he said.