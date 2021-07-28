Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighborhood in torrents

Sector E 11 in Islamabad right next to Saidpur has been flooded with hill torrents that have swept away cars after a cloudburst.

It will take a few hours for the water to subside and people have been told to stay home. It was estimated that 123mm of rain had fallen.

This area is located next to the Margallah Hills, which is why the hill torrents developed as the water made its way down.