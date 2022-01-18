The Rajco Industries has sent Rs17.6m ($100,000) as financial aid to the widow of its former general manager and the salary for the month of December 2021.

The Rajco Industries has transferred the amount of financial assistance and the salary from the Sialkot District Court branch of the National Bank to the account of Kumara’s widow in Sri Lanka.

Media reports last month had said that the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry raised $100,000 as financial assistance for the family of Kumara.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar said they were taking appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in the future as became the cause of the lynching of Kumara. He said the safety and security of foreign employees and businessmen would be ensured.

“It is our responsibility to provide the affected family of the Sri Lankan citizen financial assistance,” he added.

After the transfer of money, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Shahbaz Gill tweeted: “Funds of 100000 US $ and first salary of 1667 US Dollar committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years and announced by Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan has been transferred to the account of Widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Mr. Priyanatha Khumara in Sri Lanka”.

He shared the images of the payment slips too.