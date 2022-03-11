KAMRA, Mar 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan had full confidence in its armed forces that possessed the capabilities of the highest degree to defend the country.

“We are confident that if anyone makes an aggressive move against Pakistan, it would be retaliated by the armed forces with full force,” the prime minister said in his address at the induction ceremony of J10-C fighter aircraft to Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The ceremony held at Minhas Air Base Kamra was attended by federal ministers, three services chiefs, a Chinese ambassador in Pakistan, and members of the diplomatic community.

The prime minister said a country could remain free and independent until it was able to defend itself.

He congratulated the nation on the historic occasion of the induction of J10-C aircraft, the medium weight, and single-engine fighter jet.

Imran Khan thanked China to deliver the fighter jets to Pakistan in a short period of eight months.

He expressed satisfaction that PAF was fully equipping itself on lines of modern and indigenous technology.

He said Pakistan was heading in the right direction towards development and prosperity.

The prime minister mentioned that the country was witnessing economic growth with record tax revenues and foreign exchange.

He said wealth creation would help the government to strengthen the military capability as well.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu said PAF was prepared and skilled to deter any aggression of the enemy.

He said J10-C was a fully integrated weapon, avionic and combat system and its induction into PAF would further strengthen its professional capabilities.