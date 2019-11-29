-
Former Military Dictator Musharraf Handed Death Sentence in High Treason Case - 1 day ago
-
Japan PM Planning to Cancel Trip to India over Security Fears - December 13, 2019
-
India under Modi is Moving Systematically with a Supremacist Agenda, says PM - December 12, 2019
-
Protesting Lawyers Vandalise Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore - December 11, 2019
-
New Zealand volcano: Five people confirmed dead after eruption on White Island - December 9, 2019
-
PM Imran Khan launches ‘Digital Pakistan’ campaign - December 6, 2019
-
Govt Blames Price Hike on Trade ban with India, Weather - December 4, 2019
-
PSX Becomes Best Performing Market - December 4, 2019
-
NAB files reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail - December 3, 2019
-
Stock market reflects investors’ confidence; KSE index rises 836 points to 40,124 points - December 2, 2019
Lahore: Investigation launched as explosion in rickshaw injures ten people
At least ten people on Friday have sustained severe wounds in a blast in rickshaw near Lahore’s Chuburji area.
According to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials, the explosion was carried out by time device whereas ball bearings were also recovered from the area.
The victims have been shifted to nearby hospital for medical assistance.
Meanwhile, a case of the incident has also been lodged under the provisions of attempt to murder and terrorism while Rangers personnel have cordoned off the entire area for investigation.
While taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar summoned report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and directed best medical treatment for the affectees.
He has also pledged to take stern action against the culprits.