Lahore: Investigation launched as explosion in rickshaw injures ten people

At least ten people on Friday have sustained severe wounds in a blast in rickshaw near Lahore’s Chuburji area.



According to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials, the explosion was carried out by time device whereas ball bearings were also recovered from the area.

The victims have been shifted to nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, a case of the incident has also been lodged under the provisions of attempt to murder and terrorism while Rangers personnel have cordoned off the entire area for investigation.

While taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar summoned report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and directed best medical treatment for the affectees.

He has also pledged to take stern action against the culprits.