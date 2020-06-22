Punjab Police use stun Guns with Impunity against SOP Violators

Stun batons are being used in Punjab with impunity by local police and other law-enforcement agencies against those flouting Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs), despite opposition from rights organisations.

A police officer, seeking anonymity, said the higher authorities were quite aware of the use of stun batons to control violators and protesters as the gadgets were procured and provided on their orders.

Justifying the use of stun batons, he said these would be helpful in keeping the people indoors during the pandemic and making them follow the SOPs in public places.

Stun guns and stun batons inflict a high-frequency shock to the victim, causing loss of balance and muscle control, mental confusion and disorientation, if for only a few seconds.