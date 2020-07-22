-
Govt Hints at Reopening Marriage Halls
Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has indicated that the province’s marriage halls may be reopened after Eidul Azha.
Basharat was responding to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Muneebul Haq, who on a point of order in Punjab Assembly highlighted the financial situation of the marriage hall owners.
“The miseries of the people are increasing day by day and it has become difficult for them to survive. It is requested that the government give the exact date of reopening the marriage halls,” MPA Muneebul Haq said.
The minister highlighted that there was a proposal of reopening the marriage halls after Eidul Azha. “Strict implementation will be ensured of government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he maintained.