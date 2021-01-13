-
Order Crackdown Against Sale of Acid, Petitioner Appeals to SHC - 17 hours ago
Man Commits Suicide after Killing Disabled Daughters - 18 hours ago
Usama Nadeem Satti Murder: ATC Extends Physical Remand of Five Accused - 19 hours ago
Impeachment: Republicans begin to turn on Trump - 19 hours ago
Bilawal, Zardari Invited to Biden’s Inauguration - 20 hours ago
Experts hope for a Reset in US-Pakistan Ties - 20 hours ago
Umar Gul is appointed as a bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators - 2 days ago
Sriwijaya Air Crash: Indonesia’s Black Box Locator Damaged - 2 days ago
Army Rejects Allegation of Meddling in Political Affairs - 2 days ago
Diplomatic setback for India at UN - January 11, 2021
Man Commits Suicide after Killing Disabled Daughters
LAHORE: A man committed suicide after killing his two mentally and physically disabled daughters in Lahore’s Sanda neighbourhood, police said on Wednesday.
They said the man killed his daughters first and then attempted to end his own life.
He was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he died, a police official said, adding the bodies of the deceased girls were also moved to hospital for an autopsy.
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and directed the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) to ensure the incident is investigated from every aspect and submit a report in this regard.