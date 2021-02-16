-
PM Imran Khan’s Advisor Confirms he met Moussavi through UK Journalist - 5 hours ago
-
Pakistan in Diplomatic Push to Exit FATF Grey List - 5 hours ago
-
UAE to open visa centre in Lahore - 1 day ago
-
PM Imran Rejects OGRA’s Proposal for Hike in POL Prices - 1 day ago
-
PPP Drops Rehman Malik from its List of Senate Candidates - February 15, 2021
-
Pakistan Among First Countries to Market Coronavirus Vaccine Shots Privately - February 15, 2021
-
Qureshi Urges US not to Ignore Ground Realities in held Kashmir - February 12, 2021
-
PTCL Group Conducts ‘successful 5G trials’ - February 12, 2021
-
Government Urged to Remove Hurdles to Medical Equipment Import - February 12, 2021
-
India, China agree to Pull back Troops from Disputed Himalayan Lake - February 11, 2021
UAE to open visa centre in Lahore
Ambassador expresses interest in investing in economic zones
UAE’s Ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi said this in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Al-Arabiya Urdu service reported.
The UAE diplomat expressed interest in bilateral cooperation in different sectors, particularly construction and health.
Alzaabi said the UAE government was ready to invest in special economic zones too.
CM Buzdar expressed his hopes that the UAE would invest in the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development and Walton Business Hub projects.
Ambassador Alzaabi later met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.