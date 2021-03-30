Pakistan to get 7 Million doses of Covid Vaccine in April

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Pakistan will be receiving seven million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine during the month of April.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, she said that the government has purchased around three million and four million doses of the Sinopharm and Cansino vaccines, respectively.

“They have also committed to giving us a certain amount of doses each month. So we will have an adequate number of vaccines available,” she said, urging citizens to get vaccinated for the virus.