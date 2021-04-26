15 more areas in Lahore placed under lockdown by Punjab govt

In a bid to stem the spread of the virus in Lahore, authorities have imposed a smart lockdown targeting 15 areas of the city on Sunday.

According to sources, the lockdown has been imposed in 15 areas of Lahore till May 7. Meanwhile, the smart lockdown in various parts of Punjab has been extended till May 17.

Keeping in view the coronavirus situation, business centres in Punjab will be closed at 6pm while Saturdays and Sundays will be holidays where businesses will remain shuttered.

Moreover, amusement parks, cinema halls, sports events, cultural festivals, and gatherings will be completely banned during the lockdown.

As per official data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 55,128 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,611 tests returned positive in Pakistan.

The country reported 118 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, raising the death tally to 795,627 nationwide as the country continues to grapple with the third wave of the infection.

The positivity rate of the coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 10.17% as of today (Sunday).