-
NCOC announces opening of educational institutions, outdoor events - 13 mins ago
-
Aiman Khan lashes out at trolls criticising Minal over engagement - 36 mins ago
-
Pakistan reports 131 deaths by coronavirus, 4,207 new cases in 24 hours - about 1 hour ago
-
UNGA session: FMs of Pakistan, Turkey, Palestine arrive in New York - 2 hours ago
-
Javeria Saud won’t let men dictate in Aurat Gardi - 2 hours ago
-
India sees 3,874 COVID deaths as data suggests runaway infections - 3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand extended till June 3 - 3 hours ago
-
Sindh to keep COVID-19 restrictions amid surge in cases - 3 hours ago
-
Aiman Khan lashes out at trolls Criticising Minal over Engagement - 4 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s key role in Afghanistan echoes in US Congress - 5 hours ago
Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand extended till June 3
An accountability court in Lahore has on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif for another fourteen days, till June 3, in the assets beyond means case.
Duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted hearing as the PML-N leader was produced before the court and his attendance was marked. The case was adjourned without any proceedings as appointment of the AC Judge was not finalized.
The court ordered the authorities to produce Khawaja Asif before it on June 3 after the 14-day judicial remand. PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar met Khawaja Asif in courtroom. She was congratulated by the incarcerated leader over her victory in Daska by-election.