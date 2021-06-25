-
Kotwals are Roaming the Streets of Lahore once again
Kotwals, a medieval term for police officers in India, have started roaming the streets of Lahore once again.
Dressed in their khaki uniform coupled with shorts and long socks, two Kotwals have been deployed in Lahore’s Walled City.
They wear a Sheriff-like badge that says ‘kotwal’.
The two policemen are reminders of the time when kotwals used to roam the streets of the British empire freely.