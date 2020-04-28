Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Falls Prey to Coronavirus

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail late Monday night confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19 and vowed to fight the highly contagious disease.

“I believe this is nothing against what we [are] prepared for,” the governor wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out. @ImranKhanPTI thought [taught] us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r [are] prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah,” he said in a tweet.

The governor became the third prominent personality in the country, who is diagnosed with Covid-19.

Earlier this month, Faisal Edhi, the chairman of Edhi Foundation, had also tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The development prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan to get tested for the virus as he also met Faisal Edhi.

However, the premier tested negative for the disease.

Last month, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani was diagnosed with coronavirus and after spending a week in self-isolation, he recuperated from the mysterious illness.

Governor Ismail also went into self-isolation after Ghani had detected with coronavirus as both the persons remained in contact.

Currently, the nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients stands at nearly 14,000 with 5,526 cases in Punjab, 4,957 in Sindh, 1,984 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 853 in Balochistan, 320 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 245 in Islamabad and 67 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

The virus has claimed at least 293 lives while at least 3,029 coronavirus patients have recovered.