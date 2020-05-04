-
Karachi University Team Identifies Potential Drugs for Covid-19 Treatment
A team of researchers from University of Karachi’s (KU) Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) has identified multiple drugs that could be effective for treating Covid-19.
According to a statement issued by KU’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), under which PCMD functions, on Sunday, the team, under the supervision of Dr Zaheerul Haq Qasmi and Dr Reazud Din, employed computational technology and initiated a study for the purpose in February this year.
Published in the ‘Journal of Biomolecular Structure and Dynamic’, the study identifies Remdesivir, Saquinavir, Darunavir and two naturally occurring compounds as possible drugs to combat coronavirus-triggered Covid-19.
Notably, Remdesivir was earlier found effective against the infection during an international drug trial and since then, has been under use for experimental Covid-19 treatment.
Lauding this achievement, KU vice-chancellor Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, scientist Dr Attaur Rahman and ICCBS head Dr Iqbal Choudhry congratulated the team.