Sindh Health Ministry reports 97 Deaths, two Survivors in Plane Crash

The Sindh Health Ministry on Saturday reported that 97 bodies were recovered from the debris of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft flying from Lahore to Karachi that crashed in the densely populated area of Model Colony on Friday.

According to the province’s health ministry, 66 bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and 31 to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

The ministry reported two survivors, adding that 19 bodies have been identified so far.

Pakistan Army’s media wing said the rescue operation is still underway by the Army Search and Rescue Team, Army troops, Rangers and social welfare organisations.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said 25 houses have been cleared and the residents have been accommodated at various places with the assistance of the civil administration.

PIA releases executive summary of the crash

The PIA Engineering and Maintenance Department has released an executive summary of the plane crash that occurred on Friday.

The summary includes information on wrecked aircraft engines, landing gear, flying history and maintenance.

The first engine of the aircraft was installed on February 25, 2019, and the second on May 27, 2019. All three landing gears of the aircraft were installed on October 18, 2014.

The plane made its final flight a day before the crash, when Pakistanis stranded in Muscat were brought back to Lahore.

The plane was checked last on March 21, 2020, and had operated eight times since then.

It was last inspected in 2018. The aircraft was 16 years old and manufactured in 2004.

The wrecked plane flew for a total of 47,124 hours, the summary stated.

DNA tests of plane crash victims

A sample collection unit for DNA tests of plane crash victims and their families has been established at Forensic DNA Lab University of Karachi.

According to the Sindh Health Department, family members of the passengers can visit for a cross-match.

Family members can also contact 111222292-370, 0342-2762024 and 0331-9092132 for any kind of assistance.

The Karachi Administration, PIA and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have announced telephone numbers for the families affected by the tragedy.

The numbers are 021-99242284, 021-99043766 and 021-99043833.

The numbers of airport hotels are 0311-8202494, 0334-3795309 and 0332-2226283.

The numbers of the crash site are and 0300-2801833 and 0322-2380234.

CAA establishes helpline to update family members

The Civil Aviation Authority has also established a helpline that will remain functional round-the-clock to keep families updated.

According to a CAA official, people based in Lahore can call 042-990312153 and those in Karachi can call 021-99072385 and 021-99072384.