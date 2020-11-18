-
Pakistan sets aside $100m to Buy Covid Vaccine - 3 hours ago
-
Indian Plane makes Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport - 4 hours ago
-
PM says US Pressuring Pakistan to Recognise Israel - 1 day ago
-
CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah Tested Positive for Covid-19 - November 16, 2020
-
G-B Polls: PTI Leads with 7 Seats - November 16, 2020
-
Nawaz Sharif Committed ‘High Treason’ at Behest of India: PM - November 13, 2020
-
Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth dies of Covid-19 - November 13, 2020
-
Bill Gates Acknowledges Pakistan’s Efforts in Managing Pandemic - November 13, 2020
-
PTI will Easily win G-B Elections, says PM - November 12, 2020
-
Iran Vows to Develop ‘comprehensive’ Ties with Pakistan - November 12, 2020
Indian Plane makes Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport
Aircraft makes stopover after a passenger suffered cardiac arrest during flight en route to New Delhi from Riyadh
An Indian plane has made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after a passenger’s health deteriorated during a flight, sources told The Express Tribune on Tuesday.
The passenger, 30-year-old Muhammad Noushad, was pronounced dead after a team of doctors reached at the airport for medical aid, they added.
According to the medical team, the passenger had suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last before the plane landed.
The aircraft of private airline, GoAir (6658) carrying 179 passengers, was en route to New Delhi from Riyadh, according to the sources.
Later, the sources said, the Indian plane departed from the Karachi airport after refuelling.
According to Indian media reports, the deceased passenger was a resident of Bareilly, a city in Uttar Pradesh.
Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian traffic after aerial dogfights in February last year ratcheted up tensions between the two nuclear armed rivals.
It reopened its skies for all civilian traffic in July, ending months of restrictions affecting major international routes.
Indian operators were badly affected by the shutdown. Air India suffered losses of Rs4.91 billion ($71.6 million), according to India’s aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Go Airlines, India’s largest by market share and controlled by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, incurred a loss of Rs251 million due to the closure of the Pakistani airspace, while Spicejet Ltd incurred losses of 307.3 million rupees, Puri had said.