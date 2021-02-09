-
Praying for a Miracle: Celebs hope for Ali Sadpara’s Safe Return - 7 hours ago
-
CTD Foils Attack on Sindh Assembly - 7 hours ago
-
Upper House Polls: PTI May Dominate, but not Control Senate - 7 hours ago
-
Mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara’s son says Chances of Father’s Survival on K2 are Slim - 1 day ago
-
Official Suspended over Vaccination of Mohammad Zubair’s Daughter, Son-in-law - 1 day ago
-
Russian Vaccine gets Emergency use Authorisation - 1 day ago
-
Pakistan hopes to Get off FATF Grey list Despite ‘strong Indian lobby’ - 1 day ago
-
Kashmir is on the brink of genocide, warns American scholar - February 5, 2021
-
Google’s next big Chrome update will rewrite the rules of the web - February 4, 2021
-
Indian Twitter calls Rihanna ‘Pakistani spy’ after her picture with Zulfi Bukhari goes viral - February 4, 2021
CTD Foils Attack on Sindh Assembly
The Counter Terrorism Department killed one suspected militant and arrested five others in an encounter in Karachi’s Malir, officials said Monday.
“According to initial information, most of them (arrested militants) belong to Afghanistan and we have found the evidence of RAW’s involvement initially,” Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah told reporters at the CTD office in Karachi.
The militants wanted to target the Sindh Assembly and other sensitive buildings in Karachi, the minister said.
A CTD statement said the group wanted to carry out suicide and VBIED (vehicle-borne improvised explosive device) attacks at the provincial assembly.
The militant who was killed in the encounter was identified as Lal Muhammand. The arrestees were identified as Zahidullah, Bismillah, Muhammad Qasim, Inamullah and Gul Muhammad.
Three suicide jackets, an explosives-laden auto rickshaw, two rockets, 12 hand grenades, four Kalashnikovs and maps of “important installations” were seized from them, the CTD said.
CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid said the group had links with Afghanistan. Further investigation would reveal the nature of their relationship with the “hostile intelligence agency,” he added.
Hamid said the CTD and other security institutions had been keeping an eye on the city after the National Counter Terrorism Authority warned of an expected “major terrorist” attack in Karachi.
In the alert on February 3, Nacta said the militants were planning a VBIED attack on “an unspecified important government department” in the city.