Sindh Markets and Wedding Halls to Close at 10pm

The Sindh government has issued a list of new SOPs to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.

According to a notification issued by the home department on Monday, all markets, shopping malls, and wedding halls in the province will be allowed to remain open from 6am to 10pm.

The order doesn’t apply to essential services such as petrol pumps, bakeries, pharmacies, medical stores, and hospitals. Here are other instructions issued by the government:

Amusement park to close by 6pm.

50% employees to work from home.

Indoor weddings and other ceremonies banned.

Outdoor events allowed with a limit of 300 people.

Outdoor dining, takeaway, and delivery at restaurants.

Gym, sports complex, cinemas, and theatres closed.

Residents have been instructed to wear masks at all times in public and maintain social distance.

The notification added that the government will impose smart lockdowns in areas where cases have risen.

The orders will come into force from Monday night and will remain intact until April 15.

Schools across the province will be open on alternate days with 50% attendance.

In the last 24 hours, 2,253 news cases were reported countrywide while 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. The total number of active cases in Sindh is 261,411.