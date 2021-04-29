-
Karachi admin seals 167 shops, restaurants for violating Covid-19 SOPs
The district administration of Karachi sealed over 160 shops and restaurants across the city Tuesday night for violating coronavirus SOPs.
According to District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, shopkeepers and people at the markets were not wearing markets or practicing social distancing.
“There is a zero-tolerance policy against anyone not following the government’s precautionary measures,” he said.
In Arambagh’s Meethadar, 150 shops, including the Textile Plaza, were sealed. The assistant commissioner of Saddar imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on 11 shops.
The Kids Play Land in Garden was sealed as well, while four restaurants were sealed in Lyari’s Baghdadi and fines of Rs14,000 were imposed.
Separately, the administration cracked down against markets and superstores selling essential items such as fruit, vegetables and meat at prices higher than those given by the government. Thirty shops were sealed and fined Rs137,000.
Last week, the government announced new SOPs for Karachi which included closing businesses at 6pm and a ban on outdoor dining. The decision was taken over rising Covid-19 fears.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warned that if the case trend doesn’t go down, the government may have to impose stricter restrictions.