Polling for NA-249-Karachi West-II by-election underway

Polling for the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249- Karachi West-II from Sindh province is Thursday underway, Dunya News reported.

The Election Commission finalized all necessary arrangements to hold the elections in peaceful manner. The polling started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break.

According to sources, presiding officers have been directed that pictures of Form-45 be sent to returning officers in presence of polling agents of contesting candidates.

Amjad Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Miftah Ismail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Qadir Khan Madokhel of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mustafa Kamal of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Mohammad Mursaleen of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are are among the 30 candidates taking part in the election in constituency.

There are 339,591registered voters in the constituency out of which 201,656 are male and 137,935 are female voters who will exercise their right of vote today.

Al least 276 polling stations have been established in the constituency out of which 184 have been declared highly sensitive while 92 polling stations have been declared sensitive.