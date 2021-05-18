Sindh markets to remain open from 6am to 8pm

Markets and bazaars across Sindh will remain open from 6am to 8pm, the provincial government announced Monday.

Markets and business centres will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the government said in a notification.

Offices have been allowed to call 50% staff to work, while the other half will continue to work from home.

The government has prohibited indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and eateries.

Wedding halls, cinemas, gyms, parks and shrines will remain closed too.

The restrictions will remain in place till May 31.

The coronavirus positivity rate was still rising in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, according to the notification.

The government has asked deputy commissioners to identify virus hotspots and ensure implementation of SOPS.