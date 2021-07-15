Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi

His son says ex-president was receiving medical treatment for cancer at a private hospital for the last two weeks

Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has passed away at a private hospital in Karachi, his family confirmed on Tuesday night. He was 80 years old.

Arsalan Mamnoon, his son, told the media that his father had been hospitalised for the last two weeks to receive medical treatment for cancer.

Funeral prayer of the former president will be offered at Sultan Masjid in Karachi’s DHA Phase-V on Thursday (today) after Asr prayer, according to PML-N Sindh information secretary Khawaja Tariq Nazir.

Subsequently, the burial will be held at DHA Phase-VIII graveyard.

He served as the president of the country from 2013 to 2018.

Hussain, a prominent politician belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was first appointed as Sindh governor prior to 1999’s military coup d’état.

As a president of the country, he maintained a low-key profile and his role was rarely seen in the nation’s politics.

Condolences poured in soon after the news broke out on social media.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed deep grief over the sad demise.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا سابق صدر ممنون حسین کے انتقال پر اظہار افسوس



صدر مملکت کا سابق صدر ممنون حسین کے انتقال پر گہرے رنج وغم کا اظہار — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 14, 2021

My deepest condolences on the passing of former President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain. May Allah grant his family the strength to bear this great loss. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 14, 2021

اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّا اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ۔

سابق صدرِ پاکستان ممنون حسین کےانتقال کا سن کر افسردہ ہوں۔ملک کے لیے ان کی خدمات کو ہمیشہ یاد رکھا جائے گا۔ اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کے درجات بلند فرمائے اور سوگواران کو اس ناقابل تلافی نقصان کو برداشت کرنے کے لیے صبرِ جمیل عطاء فرمائے۔ آمین pic.twitter.com/A8214JcEnF — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) July 14, 2021

اللہ تعالی سابق صدر پاکستان ممنون حسین کی مغفرت فرمائے اور ان کے اہل خانہ اور عزیز و اقارب کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے – آمین

May ALLAH rest (former President of Pakistan) Mamnoon Hussain sab's soul in peace and give his family and friends enough strength to cope with this huge loss. — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) July 14, 2021

While offering heartfelt condolences on the sad demise, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 14, 2021

Expressing his deep shock and grief, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif called the former president an epitome of grace, humility and nobility. “Pakistan has lost a great public servant and PML-N an elderly statesman. My heartfelt condolences go to his family,” he wrote on his official handle.

Deeply shocked and grieved to hear that President Mamnoon Hussain has passed away. What an epitome of grace, humility & nobility he was! Pakistan has lost a great public servant and PMLN an elderly statesman. My hearfelt condolences go to his family! — Shehbaz Sharif (القدس في العيون) (@CMShehbaz) July 14, 2021

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, while offering condolences to Hussain’s family, said he was a sincere man who served Pakistan with utmost sincerity.

سابق صدر پاکستان ممنون حسین صاحب کی وفات پر دِلی افسوس ہوا ہے۔ وہ ایک مخلص شخص تھے جنہوں نے پوری ایمانداری کے ساتھ پاکستان کی خدمت کی۔

اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کو جوارِ رحمت میں جگہ عطاء فرمائے۔ آمین pic.twitter.com/Uobq8C1NhI — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 14, 2021

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

سابق صدر پاکستان ممنون حسین کی وفات کی خبر سن کر دکھ ہوا، اللہ تعالیٰ سے مرحوم کی مغفرت، بلند درجات اور پسماندگان کے لیے صبرِ جمیل عطاء فرمانے کی دعا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/oQ5CbR9TlK — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) July 14, 2021

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the deceased was a very elegant man whose affiliation with Pakistan and the party was unshakable.