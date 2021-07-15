-
Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi - 20 hours ago
-
Ring Road Scam: Former Rawalpindi Commissioner Arrested - 20 hours ago
-
Taliban say do not want to fight Inside Afghanistan’s Cities - 2 days ago
-
Covid-19: Sindh has Reported 35 Delta Variant Cases Since June - 2 days ago
-
NAB to file Reference against Hafeez Shaikh, 2 FBR ex-chairmen - July 13, 2021
-
National Covid Positivity Ratio Crosses 4% - July 13, 2021
-
PM orders Curtailment of Cabinet Members’ Protocol - July 12, 2021
-
Taliban not to Allow use of Afghan soil by Foreign Militants - July 12, 2021
-
Euro 2020 final: Italy wins in Penalty Shootout - July 12, 2021
-
Review board Orders Release of TLP chief - July 9, 2021
Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi
His son says ex-president was receiving medical treatment for cancer at a private hospital for the last two weeks
Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has passed away at a private hospital in Karachi, his family confirmed on Tuesday night. He was 80 years old.
Arsalan Mamnoon, his son, told the media that his father had been hospitalised for the last two weeks to receive medical treatment for cancer.
Funeral prayer of the former president will be offered at Sultan Masjid in Karachi’s DHA Phase-V on Thursday (today) after Asr prayer, according to PML-N Sindh information secretary Khawaja Tariq Nazir.
Subsequently, the burial will be held at DHA Phase-VIII graveyard.
He served as the president of the country from 2013 to 2018.
Hussain, a prominent politician belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was first appointed as Sindh governor prior to 1999’s military coup d’état.
As a president of the country, he maintained a low-key profile and his role was rarely seen in the nation’s politics.
Read more: Mamnoon Hussain: A man of principles
Condolences poured in soon after the news broke out on social media.
President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed deep grief over the sad demise.
While offering heartfelt condolences on the sad demise, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”
Expressing his deep shock and grief, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif called the former president an epitome of grace, humility and nobility. “Pakistan has lost a great public servant and PML-N an elderly statesman. My heartfelt condolences go to his family,” he wrote on his official handle.
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, while offering condolences to Hussain’s family, said he was a sincere man who served Pakistan with utmost sincerity.
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the deceased was a very elegant man whose affiliation with Pakistan and the party was unshakable.