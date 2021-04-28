PTI government gave Rs20b amnesties to 56 wealthy families: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardai accused on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government of giving more than Rs20 billion amnesties to 56 wealthy families in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has created one Pakistan for the rich and another for the poor, the PPP chairman said in a statement.

The ones giving amnesty to the rich after claiming to bring them in the tax net should explain what they have done for a commoner, he asked.

“A rich man is benefitting from tax amnesty in the reign of the PTI while a common man is labeled tax evader despite paying taxes,” Bilawal lamented.

“Is rewarding rich people by depriving farmers of subsidies the change promised by Imran Khan,” he questioned.

The void between the rich and the poor is widening because of unequal economic policies in the country, he added.