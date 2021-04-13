More than 100 supporters arrested as TLP’s protest continue across Pakistan

More than 100 supporters were arrested as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ‘s protest entered the second day.

Amid sporadic violent clashes between protestors and law enforcement agencies, all major arteries of the country remained blocked on Tuesday.

Protests erupted across Pakistan after authorities detained TLP chief Sahibzada Saad Hussain Rizvi on April 12.

According to a TLP spokesperson, Rizvi was arrested from Punjab capital’s Iqbal Town area, where he had gone to attend a funeral.

Saad Rizvi is the son of the firebrand cleric, and previous head of the TLP, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who died in November last year.

As the protests continue, the federal government deployed Rangers at Islamabad’s Faizabad Bridge, IJP Road and Dhokri Chowk.

The paramilitary troops had also been deployed for the security of the Red Zone, diplomatic enclave and all important government buildings.

It has been reported that Murree Road is closed to all types of traffic and Bara Kahu is also blocked as the protesters have barricaded it with trucks.

Tarnol phatak, Athal chowk Bara Kahu and Rawat T cross are blocked. Alternate routes are available 👇👇 https://t.co/Kf5cvR4FNU — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, in Karachi, traffic flow remained suspended due to sit-ins as well. According to the traffic police spokesperson the protesters have staged a sit-in at Orangi No. 5, Baldia Hub River Road, Kornagi No. 2.

The traffic police have requested the citizens to take an alternative route.

The National High Way was also closed due to protests in Rawat, Gujjar Khan and Taxila.

The motorways were reopened at 5 am and normal traffic flow resumed.

At least five policemen, including DSP City, were injured in clashes between protesters and police last night.

Furthermore, at least thirty-five protesters from Rawalpindi and more than 100 from across the region have been arrested.