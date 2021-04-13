-
Pakistan working on a law to ensure royalties for artists - 15 hours ago
-
Waqar ‘delighted’ after induction in PCB’s Hall of Fame - 16 hours ago
-
Fazl summons PDM meeting to discuss ANP, PPP separation - 17 hours ago
-
FIA launches probe into foreign assets of Tareen, his family - 18 hours ago
-
Covid situation worse than June last year: PM’s aide - 18 hours ago
-
Germany to enhance economic ties with Pakistan - 19 hours ago
-
Pakistan to receive 15m Covid-19 jabs under Covax by May: Qureshi - 19 hours ago
-
More than 100 supporters arrested as TLP’s protest continue across Pakistan - 20 hours ago
-
Hareem Shah reveals why Sheikh Rasheed never married - 2 days ago
-
SBP confident of 3% growth in FY21 - 2 days ago
Waqar ‘delighted’ after induction in PCB’s Hall of Fame
Legendary fast-bowler Waqar Younis is delighted and felt ‘fulfilled’ after being inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Hall of Fame.
The decision was announced the cricket board in a press release on Sunday.
The 49-year-old is among the first group of six players which also features the likes of Hanif Mohmmad and 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, who were recognised by the PCB for their services in Pakistan cricket.
“I am very happy that the PCB has decided to include me in the Hall of Fame, it is indeed a big honour for me,” said the current bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team. “As a player, captain, coach and commentator, I have a long and cherished association with the game and this induction.”
The former right-arm pacer represented Pakistan in 87 Tests and 262 ODIs in his illustrious career where he managed to claim more than 800 wickets.