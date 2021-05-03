-
Seven killed in Kabul fuel trucks fire - 26 mins ago
-
Raja wants to see Dahani bowl in 2nd Test - about 1 hour ago
-
PM visits different parts of capital sans protocol - 2 hours ago
-
Marina Khan diagnosed with coronavirus - 3 hours ago
-
PML-N urges CEC to place NA-249 ballots in army’s custody - 4 hours ago
-
CCTV footage shows Hira Mani robbed outside home in Karachi - 5 hours ago
-
Industrial sector to cut 15-20% jobs after Eid - 6 hours ago
-
Shehbaz rejects voting machine proposal - 7 hours ago
-
Queen Elizabeth ‘absorbing things quietly’ as royal fiasco rages on - 8 hours ago
-
Zardari reminded PML-N of army’s significance’, Fawad mocks Miftah - 9 hours ago
Raja wants to see Dahani bowl in 2nd Test
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja hopes to see young Shahnawaz Dahani bowling in the second Zimbabwe Test.
Raja is expecting that new players will be awarded chances in the second Test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.
Pakistan defeated the hosts in the first Test by an innings and 16 runs.
“New players should be given an opportunity. I’m hopeful that we get to see [Shahnawaz] Dahani in the second Test match and one or two other changes in batting and bowling,” he said on his YouTube channel. “This is going to be a one-sided series and Pakistan should finish the next match inside three or four days as well,” he added.