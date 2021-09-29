The decision of the New Zealand cricket team to abruptly cancel a tour of Pakistan and return home has left cricket fans deeply disappointed, while their disappointment was further heightened when England canceled a tour of Pakistan.

Sources said that 9 days after the cancellation of the tour of Pakistan, the chairman of the English Cricket Board Ian Whatmore has apologized.

The English board apologized and said that they would go to Pakistan for the entire tour next year and next year the England team would go to Pakistan to play three Test matches and five ODIs.

It may be recalled that the ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand was scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Stadium from September 17 but was canceled due to New Zealand’s sudden refusal and decision to return, while England also canceled the tour of Pakistan on September 20.