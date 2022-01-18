Country’s cricketing star Shoaib Akhtar has embarked on a life-changing career opportunity for 20 super talented Pakistani football players with his talent hunt for sports talent in collaboration with Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) NexGen Soccer Trials and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

According to a statement issued, the road to the United Kingdom and Ireland has now become invincible as Akhtar sets his sights on helping fast-track football in Pakistan.

Akhtar will also offer a transformational role to help shape the future of football in Pakistan with GSV.

The trials are being heavily invested into by GSV in Pakistan offering the very first UEFA scouting assessment on a national level in Pakistan to talent ID in 10 cities across 11 venues to subsequently offer life-changing careers through professional football contracts in Ireland.

The tour also includes four master classes in Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, and Lahore to develop local football coaching expertise to European standards under St Patrick’s Football Club development program.

At least 15-25 coaches have been selected on merit to attend masterclasses to help up-skill their football coaching methods and transfer skills so they become certified train-the-trainers in Pakistan leaving a sustainable roll-out plan under Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive

Shoaib Akhtar said, “I will do everything in my sphere of influence to ensure football is no longer neglected in Pakistan. It has been like an orphan since the 1950s, homeless and kicked around by various bandits. I will make sure football resurfaces professionally and ethically for the benefit of Pakistani players.”