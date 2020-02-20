PCB Suspends Umar Akmal Under Anti-Corruption Code

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspends Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. According to Article, PCB suspends Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. He [Umar Akmal] cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments, said a press release issued today. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement in the Pakistan Super League 2020.

Article 4.7.1 read as:

Where either (a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal‟s determination of whether he/she has committed an offence. Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.

It is to remember that Umar was dealing with heavy numbers in the Quaid-E-Azam Trophy which forced the selectors to call him for a selection test ahead of Pakistan’s squad declaration for one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old failed to clear the test and frustration got better of him at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He expressed an extreme reaction upon his failure and took off his shirt in anger while asking the trainer to show fat in his body.