Test batsman Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus
Former Pakistan opening batsman Taufeeq Umar tested positive for COVID-19.
“I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe,” the 38-year-old Lahore-based cricketer told Geo News.
“I have isolated myself at home,” he further said, adding: “I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery.”
Umar played 44 Tests and 22 ODIs for Pakistan in a career spanning 14 years. Although not retired officially, he last played for Pakistan in 2014 and in domestic circuit in 2018.
The highlight of his career was his 236-run knock against Sri Lanka in 2011 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.