Umar Gul is appointed as a bowling coach of Quetta Gladiators

World T20 winner Umar Gul will be the bowling coach for former Pakistan Super League champions Quetta Gladiators in the sixth edition of PSL.

Gul is known as one the best T20 bowlers of all time. He will replace legendary all-rounder Abdur Razzaq as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided against issuing non-objection certificates to national coaches and head coaches of provincial teams.

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar says he is delighted to have Gul on board.

“Gul will bring in his wealth of experience and his appointment will prove very beneficial for the likes of speedsters Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Usman Shinwari,” Geo News reported Nadeem as saying.

“He ruled the T20 format for years so we couldn’t have asked for a better replacement and it’s like a family member returning to the team. I also want to thank Razzaq for his exceptional services over the years.”

The 36-year-old played 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is for Pakistan and took 163, 179 and 85 wickets respectively. He represented the Gladiators in the first two seasons of PSL.

Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan believes this move will prove beneficial for the team.

Gul achieved the highest ever ratings among bowlers in the T20 format in a recent announcement by the International Cricket Council.

The fast-bowler said that he cannot wait to get going with the Gladiators.