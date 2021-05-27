Retirement controversy: Shoaib Akhtar asks Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has asked left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir to ‘grow up’ and improve his performances on the field rather than retiring from international cricket.

The 29-year-old made himself unavailable to represent the national team in a surprising decision last year where he accused the team management of targeting him following his decision to retire from Test cricket.

Akhtar, while talking on PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, suggested that rather than making himself unavailable for selection in the national team, Amir should’ve acted like Mohammad Hafeez and concentrate on improving his performances on the field.

“Sometimes you have good days and sometimes you have bad days,” he said. “Amir should have realised that Mickey Arthur will not always be there to safeguard him. Sometimes you have to grow up. I am saying this for Amir. Sometimes you have to grow up. You don’t let it go but you are mature enough to realise that the management is not according to my wishes, now I have to raise my performance and level of hard work.

“The management was also against Hafeez. What did Hafeez do that was different? He just made runs and nothing else. He didn’t give the management an envelope full of cash. Amir should have learned from Hafeez.”

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is in his career where he managed to claim 259 wickets, which included five five-wicket hauls.