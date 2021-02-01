-
Pakistan Inflation at Lowest Level in two Years - 12 hours ago
-
Minister sees Indian Lobby Behind PIA Plane Seizure - 12 hours ago
-
Mobile Manufacturing Terms Released - 12 hours ago
-
PIA Steward Goes Missing in Canada - 2 days ago
-
Boxer Aslam Khan Dies after Knockout Punch - 2 days ago
-
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi - 2 days ago
-
Govt Jacks up Fuel Prices for Third Time in 31 Days - 2 days ago
-
Pakistan slides four spots on Transparency International’s Corruption Index - January 29, 2021
-
Pakistan’s top Fugitive Militant Commander killed in Afghanistan Blast - January 29, 2021
-
Ministry opposes Plea seeking Removal of ex-ISI chief’s Name from ECL - January 28, 2021
Boxer Aslam Khan Dies after Knockout Punch
In an unfortunate incident, professional kick boxer Aslam Khan passed away in Karachi after being knocked out in a local boxing match.
The boxer collapsed at a ring when he was punched in the face by his rival Wali Khan Tareen in a match organised by a local club.
Aslam was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injury, as per the initial reports.
Both the boxers belonging to Pashin district of Balochistan were fighting in the 80kg weight category.