Infinix Becomes First Smartphone Brand with Manufacturing Facility in Pakistan

Infinix-becomes-first-smartphone-brand-with-manufacturing-facility-in-PakistanInfinix, with its latest and high-quality premium products, is one of the leading smartphone brands in Pakistan. It has continued growing stronger, and one of the primary reasons is the company’s continuous investment and contribution to the economic and labor empowerment in the country. Now very proudly Infinix becomes the first smartphone brand manufacturing in Pakistan.

Fully aligning with the country’s initiative of “Made in Pakistan”, the company keeps growing its investment to contribute to turn the country into a regional tech hub, and it just got one step further towards its mission and local commitment to put Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity. This Chinese smartphone brand’s manufacturing facility being located in the country helps prevent unnecessary worry of Corona Virus and the inaccessibility of newest Infinix products, and also fulfills its aim of playing its role in empowering the local labor, and particularly women, as 60% of the workforce working in the Infinix Pakistan factory are women.

The manufacturing vicinity was also visited by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Li Bijian, who applauded Infinix’s contribution in promoting local employment in the country.

Talking about their company mission, CEO of Infinix Pakistan Mr. Joe Hu said, “Infinix’s vision as a company is to enrich our customer’s experiences, whether it is through our products, or what goes in their manufacturing. To be able to play a small part in the empowerment of the labor force in Pakistan, and particularly the women of the country is an important step further towards our mission.”

Infinix has currently been marked as the largest mobile phone production and assembly company in Pakistan. The existing factory produces 3 million units per year. All the local products selling in the country are being manufactured in the factories that are churning out smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.