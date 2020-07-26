-
Drones to overtake manpower in agriculture sector in coming years: Fawad Chaudhry - 13 hours ago
-
Actress Salma Zafar Thrashes Javeria & Saud Over Non-Payment - 1 day ago
-
Erdogan Joins thousands to Pray for first time at Hagia Sophia Mosque in 86 Years - July 24, 2020
-
Malaysia Reinstates Pakistani Pilots - July 24, 2020
-
Next 10 Days Crucial for Controlling Coronavirus in Pakistan - July 24, 2020
-
Biden vows to Overturn Trump’s ban on Muslim Travellers - July 23, 2020
-
Pakistan Most Improved Country in Nuclear Security: Watchdog - July 23, 2020
-
Govt Hints at Reopening Marriage Halls - July 22, 2020
-
Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Starts Final Tests in Brazil - July 22, 2020
-
Another 68 Pilots Suspended over Dubious Licences - July 21, 2020
Drones to overtake manpower in agriculture sector in coming years: Fawad Chaudhry
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that drones would overtake manpower in the agriculture sector in the next couple of years in the country, ARY NEWS reported.
Rejecting a notion that country is lagging behind in technological progress, Fawad Chaudhry while speaking to media said that Pakistan is working on drones technology.
“A major progress in the agriculture field in the next three to five years will be the introduction of drones,” he said adding that they would be used for seeding, monitoring and spray purposes.
We have asked the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to develop agriculture drones, Fawad Chaudhry said.
He said that they have paved way for locally-manufactured drones and now the country has moved towards its local manufacturing.
He said that they have received 20 drones from China to carry out spray against swarms of locusts as the spray from planes was an insufficient exercise. “A total of 30 drones will be used initially for the purpose,” the federal minister said.
Fawad Chaudhry said that besides drones being used against locusts, it would also be used by Islamabad police and motorway authorities for surveillance purpose on the highways.
Speaking on rising criminal activities in Karachi, the federal minister said that police would use drones in the city to overcome street crime activities.
He said that Pakistan was now manufacturing 99 percent of the finished goods used by the citizens locally. “We will be replacing imports of US$3 billion with local goods in next three to five years,” he said.
He said that a major issue faced before introducing drones was its regulatory process and they are in talks with the authorities to address it.