-
Facebook Imposes Strict new Limit on Messenger - 48 mins ago
-
Scary Moment Massive Black Bear Takes a Swipe at Female Jogger on Hiking Trail - 21 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: New Zealand Records First Death in 3 Months - 22 hours ago
-
Portland Suspect shot Dead by Police during Arrest - 22 hours ago
-
Asim Bajwa Decides to Resign as SAPM - 23 hours ago
-
UK Government fines Altaf Hussain for Evading over £2m in due Taxes - September 3, 2020
-
Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson: Actor and Family had Covid-19 - September 3, 2020
-
Ertugrul’s Engin Altan Could be headed to Pakistan this Month - September 3, 2020
-
PPP, PML-N agree to ‘Jointly Counter NAB’ - September 3, 2020
-
PTA Blocks five Dating apps in Pakistan - September 2, 2020
Facebook Imposes Strict new Limit on Messenger
Facebook is imposing a forwarding limit on Messenger in a bid to slow the spread of viral misinformation and harmful content. Users of the chat platform will only be able to send content to five people or groups at a time, mirroring similar efforts on the social network’s other messaging app WhatsApp. The move comes amid continued concern about misinformation around coronavirus, with a recent report claiming social media giants are failing to remove dangerous anti-vaccination posts even when it is flagged to them.
‘We are introducing a forwarding limit on Messenger to help curb the efforts of those looking to cause chaos, sow uncertainty or inadvertently undermine accurate information,’ Jay Sullivan, director of product management for Messenger privacy and safety, wrote.
Facebook said the decision is ‘critical’ as the global pandemic continues and with elections in the US, New Zealand and other countries on the horizon.
Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has also revealed wider steps to protect elections, including restrictions on new political ads in the week before the US election and removing posts that claim people will get Covid-19 if they take part in voting.
‘This election is not going to be business as usual. We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy,’ Mr Zuckerberg said. ‘That means helping people register and vote, clearing up confusion about how this election will work, and taking steps to reduce the chances of violence and unrest.’