PUBG Mobile is Launching Urdu Voice Packs for Pakistani Users

Player’s Unknown Battleground (PUBG Mobile) is planning to launch Urdu voice packs for Pakistani users, the popular game anounced on social media.

Voice packs make it easier to navigate the game allowing players in different geographical regions to comprehend the game better and enjoy a better gaming experience, as with the newly introduced Urdu voice packs.

Players also have a chance to win a free voice pack by visiting the PUBG store and completing a mission with their friends.

PUBG has become extremely popular in Pakistan hence it does not come as a surprise tha the gaming company has been taking steps to further expand its popularity.

In August, PUBG celebrated Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day by hosting a special event for local players. The Fabulous Journey Event incorporated a competitive gaming session in which players finished missions and received rewards as they moved ahead in the game.

PUBG is also hosting a PUBG Mobile Pakistan Challenge 2020 in which participants can win up to PKR10 million.

Local players with a PUBG Mobile account above level 20 can register for this competition through the website and the registration for this challenge will end on November 15.